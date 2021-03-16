2021 F-150 Police Responder revealed

The pursuit-rated pickup truck is built on the all-new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew platform.

Features of the new police truck included a top speed of 120 mph, torque-on-demand, and an automatic four-wheel-drive mode for transitioning between busy urban streets to dusty country roads.

The Police Engine Idle is a feature which lets an officer remove the key and securely exit the running truck without losing power to operate lights and sirens.

Tech upgrades include standard SYNC 4 with over-the-air updates, and available Ford Telematics