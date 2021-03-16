A Beginner's Guide to Smudging, Including How to Choose the Right Herbs for Your Home

Burning herbs for their smoke to cleanse theenergy inside and around you is a practicecommonly known today as smudging.The ritual actually originated centuries ago,with Indigenous People in North America.It is important to recognizethe colonization that has occurredwith this ritual and honor its origins, Jessie Quinn, Reiki Master.Smudging can be done with anarray of herbs that are either bundledtogether or come in stick form.Begin by setting an intention of gratitudetoward the cultural origins of the practice,then move on to your desired benefit.Be careful with your smudge sticksince it’s technically a fire hazard.Finally, if you have dogs, who canbe sensitive to the smoke, you mightwant to avoid smudging altogether