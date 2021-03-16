Protests erupted across Jordan on Monday against the government's strict coronavirus restrictions.
Demonstrators pour onto streets of Jordan to denounce COVID-19 measures
Demonstrators were also angered by an incident a day earlier in which oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients.
Demonstrators said they blamed the government for a worsening economic situation and for imposing overly strict laws aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.