Demonstrators pour onto streets of Jordan to denounce COVID-19 measures

Protests erupted across Jordan on Monday against the government's strict coronavirus restrictions.

Demonstrators were also angered by an incident a day earlier in which oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients.

Demonstrators said they blamed the government for a worsening economic situation and for imposing overly strict laws aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.