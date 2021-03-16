Tight End Hunter Henry Reportedly Signs With New England Patriots

Bill Belichick has done it again!
New England's offseason spending spree continued Tuesday morning with the team reaching an agreement with Hunter Henry -- the top tight end available on the market.
Bill Belichick has done it again!
New England's offseason spending spree continued Tuesday morning with the team reaching an agreement with Hunter Henry -- the top tight end available on the market.
The Patriot have agreed to terms with their second tight end in as many days, reaching a three-ear, $37.5 million pact with..