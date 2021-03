Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities pledging $5K in free Lyft ride credits this St. Patrick’s Day

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is pledging $5,000 in free Lyft credit to promote responsible rideshare options and encourage safe driving practices this St.

