Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Clark County Commissioners to hold town hall on eviction moratorium

Clark County Commissioners Tick Sgereblom and Willima McCurdy are teaming up with councilwoman Olivia Diaz to hold a virtual town hall.

They will be talking about the eviction moratorium, legal aid and rental assistance.

