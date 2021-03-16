Clark County Commissioners to hold town hall on eviction moratorium

Clark County Commissioners Tick Sgereblom and Willima McCurdy are teaming up with councilwoman Olivia Diaz to hold a virtual town hall.
They will be talking about the eviction moratorium, legal aid and rental assistance.
Clark County Commissioners Tick Sgereblom and Willima McCurdy are teaming up with councilwoman Olivia Diaz to hold a virtual town hall.
They will be talking about the eviction moratorium, legal aid and rental assistance.
COMPOSITE LEATHER AND ALSO HASAN ENHANCED GRIP.TOMORROW --CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONERSTICK SGEREBLOM AND WILLIAMMC-CURDY ARE TEAMING UP WITHCOUNCILWOMAN OLIVIA DIAZ TO HOLDA VIRTUAL TOWN HALL.THEY WILL BE TALKING ABOUTTHE EVICTION MORATORIUM... LEGALAID AND RENTAL ASSISTANCE.THE VIRTUAL TOWN HALLSTARTS TOMORROW AT 5 P-M.YOU CAN