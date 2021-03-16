Transgender Woman Has Kim K Makeover | TRANSFORMED

AFTER coming out as a trans woman in 2020, Jaime, 22, is getting a Kim Kardashian-inspired makeover to kickstart 2021 and their journey to becoming the woman they have always felt inside.

Jaime, who prefers the 'they' pronoun, said the makeover was less about trying to look exactly like iconic Kim and more about embracing - and celebrating their true selves.

Jaime said: “I think she’s such an inspiration.

She’s such a strong, independent woman.

I think this makeover will definitely help me feel confident.” As a child, Jaime would ask their mum to buy girls clothes for them.

Jaime said: “When I was a kid I used to ask my mum for dresses or anything that made me feel feminine.” Initially coming out as gay Jaime knew they still weren’t being themselves.

“I felt so stuck where I was at.

I knew what I needed to do was come out as trans.” Reflecting on the final look, Jaime said: “I hope that with today’s transformation I can make someone who may look like me or feel like me, feel beautiful and feel confident in themselves." Social: https://www.instagram.com/jvimestyles/