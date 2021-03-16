Skip to main content
TikTok chef's egg yolk separation hack leaves viewers baffled

This TikTok chef's handy egg yolk separation life hack left his viewers baffled.

Mark B, or @rightguysaldireviews on TikTok, posted his clip to social media leaving watchers amazed.

The filmer, based in Dumfries and Galloway, starts by rubbing his fingers on a slice of brown bread before simply pinching the egg yolks out from the white.

This footage was filmed on January 15.

