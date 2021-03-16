India-Finland started tech hub for startups, entrepreneurs: MEA

Joint Secretary of Central Europe Division in MEA, Neeta Bhushan highlighted key elements that were discussed during India-Finland virtual summit.

She said, "The two Prime Ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic including vaccine solidarity and emphasised the unprecedented global efforts in speeding up the development and scaling up of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and to put equitable access to all countries.

Both sides (India and Finland) noted the growing importance of Africa and referred to their efforts to enhance corporation in Africa." She further said, "Startup Indian and business Finland have started India-Finland tech hub, a virtual platform for startups and entrepreneurs to network with their mentors, incubators and investors.

It has been recently launched."