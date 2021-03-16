'Everything is alright': Sanjay Raut after meeting Sharad Pawar

After meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on March 16, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that "everything is alright" in the alliance.

He said, "Everything is alright and there is no doubt about it.

No one is supporting anyone.

Law is the rule in Maharashtra irrespective of somebody's stature.

I don't think so that there will be any big changes in the state.

Pawar Saheb is a big leader and his opinion regarding Maharashtra government guides us." Earlier, there were few reports that things are not well in within 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.