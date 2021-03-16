Hoosiers 45 And Older Now Eligible to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

An additional 400,000-plus Hoosiers become eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday after the Indiana State Department of Health said all individuals age 45 and up could schedule their appointment.

