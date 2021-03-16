Workshop on 'Sewerage and Drainage issues of Srinagar' organised in Srinagar
To overcome problems related to drainage and sewerage in Srinagar, a workshop was organised in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers at Church Lane on March 15.

The workshop was organized by the Institution of Engineers (India) J-K Centre in Collaboration with Divisional Administration, Kashmir.

Director Disaster Management Athar Amir Khan, Former Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir Khan attended the workshop.