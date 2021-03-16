NIA seizes Rs 5 lakh, note counting machine from car used by Sachin Waze

National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigated car allegedly used by Sachin Waze.
Suspended police officer was arrested by NIA for his alleged connection with recovery of explosive-laden car outside Mukesh Ambani's residence.
NIA official said,"NIA seized a black-coloured Mercedes today.
We have recovered the number plate of the Scorpio car, more thanRs 5 lakh cash, a note counting machine, some clothes.
Further investigation is underway.
This car was usually driven by Sachin Waze but investigation is on for search of owner of Mercedes." A vehicle was found containing explosives outside house of businessman Mukesh Ambani 'Antilia'.
Mansukh Hiren was the owner of the car and he was found dead on March 5 in Th