Yaphet Kotto, 'Alien' and 'Live and Let Die' Star, Dead at 81

Yaphet Kotto, , 'Live and Let Die' and 'Alien' Star, Dead at 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, shared news of his death via Facebook.

You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also.

, Tessie Sinahon, via Facebook.

A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find …, Tessie Sinahon, via Facebook.

Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock.

I love you and you will always be in my heart.

Till we meet again!, Tessie Sinahon, via Facebook.

Other films Kotto was known for include 'Truck Turner,' 'Raid on Entebbe' and 'Blue Collar.'.

He also had a long-running TV role as Al Giardello on 'Homicide: Life on the Street.'