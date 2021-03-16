Indianapolis police: Man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

A man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home, police said Monday.

A man accused of killing four people and abducting his baby daughter in indianapolis is now in police custody.

25-year-old "malik half-acre" was arrested sunday evening inside the attic of a home.

Police say there was an argument there that escalated... halfacre pulled out his gun and started shooting in the home.five were shot... four fatally..including a seven year old.the six month old he abducted was found safe.

Police say the community played a big role in finding halfacre.

Halfacre faces four preliminary counts of murder and one count each