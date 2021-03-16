Wounded Veteran Gets Back Behind the Wheel

Former U.S. Marine Corps.

Sergeant Aaron Alonso enlisted right out of high school in 2006 and completed missions in Cuba, South China Sea, Philippines, Guam, and Iraq.But during his mission in Afghanistan, Alonso's life took a drastic turn.On February 8, 2014, Alonso stepped on an improvised explosive device, which caused the catastrophic loss of his legs.Two weeks before his accident, during a military appreciation event in Afghanistan, Alonso met Alan Krutchkoff, president of Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon.

Adopt-A-Soldier is a non-profit organization that supports active members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces by sending them care packages and helping wounded veterans when they return home.During his ...