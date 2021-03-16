Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 2, 2021

Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics

Credit: Localish
Duration: 01:55s 0 shares 1 views
Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics
Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics

Brenda McHugh hopes to raise $50,000 for the Special Children's Charities to help fund Chicago Special Olympics by climbing Mt.

Kilamanjaro.

She trained for months and believes she's ready to take on the 19,341-foot mountain.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Climbing Mt.

Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics instantly.

You might like