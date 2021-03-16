Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro for Special Olympics

Brenda McHugh hopes to raise $50,000 for the Special Children's Charities to help fund Chicago Special Olympics by climbing Mt.
Kilamanjaro.
She trained for months and believes she's ready to take on the 19,341-foot mountain.
