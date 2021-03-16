Skip to main content
Halloween Star Anthony Alfano Reveals 2019 Costume

10-year-old Halloween superstar Anthony Alfano will be the Blue Man Group this year!

The viral video star's parents make sure he has a special day each year so kids can see beyond Anthony's cerebral palsy.

