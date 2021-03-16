El Gato Coffeehouse Saves Hundreds of Stray Cats

Step inside the café that’s helping cats get adopted, one cup of coffee at a time!

El Gato Coffeehouse, Houston’s first and only cat café, has helped hundreds of furry felines find their forever homes.

Here, can sip your favorite latte while cuddling with adoptable kitties – and that’s not all.

This unique café also offers yoga with cats, “Meowvie” night, a cat lovers’ book club and painting with cats!

Cat adoption fees are $15 through Friends for Life.

For more information, visit elgatocoffeehouse.com.