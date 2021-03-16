Bagpiper inspires hope during the pandemic

For nearly two months, philanthropist and bagpiper, Andrew McGregor, has been inspiring hope and tranquility by playing ‘Amazing Grace’ at sunset.

He says it’s the right thing to do during stay-at-home distancing.

“You can touch people and connect through music in a time when we really are disconnected and there’s a lot of hopelessness,” says McGregor.

McGregor hopes his lone performance amplifies his message of optimism and solidarity.

“There’s a lot of people that are losing loved ones and people are passing.

So, I hope it can provide that solace; it can touch them because we’re alone, we’re isolated and it’s strange,” McGregor said.