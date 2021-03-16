Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 27, 2021

Brooklyn Photographer Redefining the Cat Lady Stereotype

Credit: Localish
Duration: 01:23s 0 shares 1 views
Brooklyn Photographer Redefining the Cat Lady Stereotype
Brooklyn Photographer Redefining the Cat Lady Stereotype

"Crazy cat lady" is a well-known stereotype often used as an indicator of a lifetime of spinsterhood for single women.

BriAnne Wills, a Brooklyn-based fashion photographer, is trying to debunk the feline-focused stereotype.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Brooklyn Photographer Redefining the Cat Lady Stereotype instantly.

You might like