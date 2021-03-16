Skip to main content
Friday, March 19, 2021

25 Years to Life Changed: Former Prisoner Working to Help Inmates Succeed

Credit: Localish
Duration: 04:22s 0 shares 1 views
25 YEARS TO LIFE CHANGED: After spending 25 years in prison, Arnold Trevino is working to help current and former inmates get rehabilitated and educated.

He also recently graduated with his master's degree and was honored as a Dean's Medalist!

