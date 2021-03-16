25 Years to Life Changed: Former Prisoner Working to Help Inmates Succeed

25 YEARS TO LIFE CHANGED: After spending 25 years in prison, Arnold Trevino is working to help current and former inmates get rehabilitated and educated.
He also recently graduated with his master's degree and was honored as a Dean's Medalist!
