Businesses give back by selling apparel amid COVID-19 crisis

A group of businesses have banded together to give back to small-businesses and non-profits in the Los Angeles, CA area by printing apparel as an online fundraiser.Spearheaded by Family Industries along with Flood Magazine, the We Love LA web store was launched with an extensive collection of limited-edition merchandise ranging from graphic tees, caps and even face masks."There's all these different companies and businesses that we work with and we think we can combine their power together to send everyone to one umbrella," said Max Hellmann, founder of Family Industries.Portions of each sale go to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 disruption or a charity of choice."Each shirt is $25; $15 goes towards...