Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless

Lunch in the Park, a newly created nonprofit is on a mission to help individuals and their families.

When the pandemic hit, the demand for meals greatly increased.

What started as 25 hot meals has now grown to dozens, feeding about 200 people every week.

However, the free food program is struggling to keep up and meet people's needs.

Watch to see how you can help Lunch in the Park!