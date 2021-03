Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer Credit: Localish Duration: 02:14s 16 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer This 4-year-old beat cancer but couldn't celebrate with friends and family because of COVID-19, so his favorite creepy clowns threw him a parade!

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC. Stream Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer instantly.