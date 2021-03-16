This wireless mic is a must-have for all content creators

The quality of your recorded audio can make or break your online content, which is why the SmartMike+ was created with content creators in mind.

It’s the size of a matchbook and easily connects to your phone, so you can start creating right out of the box.

It actively cancels unwanted noise, and the unidirectional mic let’s you control what’s being recorded.Shop here: https://amzn.to/3qUXXxA“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”