Family-owned pharmacy celebrates 145 years!

A family-owned pharmacy in Naperville Illinois is celebrating its 145th anniversary — surviving two pandemics is a part of their legacy.

Oswald’s Pharmacy has been opened since the 1800s and owned by the Anderson family since 1881.

Alex Anderson, 5th generation manager and soon to be the new owner of the pharmacy said Oswald’s has been more than just a pharmacy.

They sell everything from toys to gifts, and now masks and medical equipment for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also offer rapid Antigen, COVID-19 testing, and antibody testing.

In celebration of their 145th anniversary, the pharmacy will be donating to Naperville Rotary groups and to a local Naperville food bank called Loaves ...