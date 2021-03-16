Spicy Green Book - an online guide to Black owned businesses

Danilo Batson recruited an army of volunteers to create the Spicy Green Book.

"We help Black-owned businesses with their digital presence," said Batson.

"So, we match them with professional volunteers who help in the marketing and creative space." Batson wanted to help find solutions to the economic challenges facing Black Americans, which is how he came up with the idea in July of 2020 to start a website, Spicy Green Book, that not only shows you Black-owned businesses in your community but also helps advertise for them.

Batson said they don't only focus on restaurants."[We do] restaurants, some people have products that are in grocery stores," Batson said.

"We do caterers, boutiques, as long as you ha...