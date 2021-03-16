Raise a glass to help restaurant workers with #AmericasToast

The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

And with no clear sign of when dining out will get back to normal, digital restaurant agency Dreambox Creations, has started a movement in an effort to both help out restaurant workers and provide some semblance of normalcy during these trying times.

Americans are encouraged to log onto Instagram live and raise a glass to anyone on the frontline of any industry as part of #AmericasToast.

For every person that joins the Instagram live, Dreambox will donate $10 to restaurantscare.org, which provides financial support to restaurant employees.