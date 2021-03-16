Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 19, 2021

Meet the queen of commercials!

Credit: Localish
Duration: 04:58s 0 shares 1 views
Meet the queen of commercials!
Meet the queen of commercials!

From scuba diving to jumping out of an airplane or riding a horse, nothing is too adventurous for the ‘queen of commercials’!

Local retail icon Ana Abrahams is best known for her high-energy, unforgettable TV ads.

But the owner of SuperNova Furniture is also a hero to many in her community.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, she donated mattresses to families across the city who lost everything.

She’s also known for giving free furniture to families in need south of the border.

Ana first came to Houston as a college student from South America, working three jobs to get through school.

She started SuperNova Furniture at a flea market, eventually building it into the most well-known furniture chai...

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Meet the queen of commercials!

Instantly.

You might like