Meet the queen of commercials!

From scuba diving to jumping out of an airplane or riding a horse, nothing is too adventurous for the ‘queen of commercials’!

Local retail icon Ana Abrahams is best known for her high-energy, unforgettable TV ads.

But the owner of SuperNova Furniture is also a hero to many in her community.

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, she donated mattresses to families across the city who lost everything.

She’s also known for giving free furniture to families in need south of the border.

Ana first came to Houston as a college student from South America, working three jobs to get through school.

She started SuperNova Furniture at a flea market, eventually building it into the most well-known furniture chai...