Students paint seashells to spread kindness

It’s always nice down the shore.

This group of elementary students are proving it.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, they began painting seashells with kind messages to hide throughout Wildwood, New Jersey.

The popular vacation destination sees less traffic during the colder months, but the resilient community of island-dwellers holds strong year-round.“It was just all so different and there’s never been something like this before,” said 9-year-old Emma Carter.

She and her classmates from Crest Memorial School were devastated earlier this year to learn that classes would be held virtually.

To their delight, school is back in-person for the foreseeable future.

However, this rambunctious group had to endure a...