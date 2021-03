Dad launches 'How-To' channel for kids without fathers

Rob Kenney has become a father figure to over 2 million subscribers, thanks to his YouTube channel 'Dad, How Do I?'

Rob grew up without having his father around, so now he's helping other kids in similar situations.

His videos cover everything from tying a tie to changing a flat tire.

Rob even creates inspirational videos to let kids know he is proud of them!

For more of Rob's videos, subscribe to his YouTube channel 'Dad, How Do I?'