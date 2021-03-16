Neighborhood gives back to beloved UPS driver

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, UPS driver, Gregory Watkins Sr. has been picking up extra shifts and working longer hours.

Watkins has been driving with UPS since 1995 and now has been on his current route in Smithtown, Long Island for over 13 years.

The community has grown to love Greg, for his kindness towards others and his infectious good attitude, four women in the community decided that it was time to show Watkins the same appreciation in return.

“Greg has always been a part of our community...” said Linda Muratore.