Butterfly mom raises monarchs in her backyard

Of the many backyard visitors, perhaps none are more majestic than the Monarch Butterfly.

Lisa Robinson from Ridley Park, just outside of Philadelphia, has made it her mission to save them from extinction for the last decade.

“In school, when we were little, it wasn’t unusual for us to see a monarch in our playground or in our gardens,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the monarch is on a serious decline.” It’s been a bad year,” said Robinson, who still cared for 262 caterpillars this season.

She compares that to 504 from the year 2018.

Robinson is considered a citizen scientist with Monarch Watch, a non-profit that monitors the butterfly population through non-harmful tagging.

Robinson starts by planting milk...