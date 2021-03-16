South Fork Bakery offers full-time jobs for people with disabilities

Rolling out pie crusts, measuring out perfect sized cookie dough balls, and packaging the final product are only a few of the jobs that the South Fork Bakery has to offer for adults with disabilities.Shirley Ruch founded the South Fork Bakery in the spring of 2016 out of the need to build meaningful employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

“We make lots of goodies,” said Ruch.

“Why we make it because we provide training and employment for special needs adults.

It’s the gift that gives back because you’re giving meaningful paid employment to people who are very disenfranchised in our society.”Ruch is a speech and language pathologist practicing for over 30 years with a private practice in S...