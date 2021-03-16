Skip to main content
Monday, March 22, 2021

Non-profit founder gets a big surprise for Hispanic Heritage Month

Credit: Localish
Duration: 02:32s 0 shares 2 views
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and the Socal Honda Dealers are delivering some random acts of helpfulness.

Tito Rodriguez, also known locally as the “Hood Santa,” is the co-founder of the Local Hearts Foundation, a local non-profit responsible for helping low-income, at-risk families.

The Socal Honda Dealers surprised Tito at his home with a new laptop computer, and then accompanied him to help deliver items, such as iPads, school supplies, gift cards, and non-perishable food items to local families in need.

“It’s incredible to see the impact we’re having is reaching ABC, is reaching Honda,” Rodriguez said.

“And that you guys want to join in, in what we’re doing…“ You can visit localheartsfoundation.org f...

