The perfect lunch break for kids!

A Chicago restaurant is offering children a Lunch break that's filled with safe fun!

Pizza, Beer, and Jukebox, also known as PB&J, is inviting children and their parents for some good food and some safe fun every Thursday from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

They offer chalk, coloring books, and much more.

Owner Matthew McCahill said the idea stemmed from seeing his children not interacting enough with other children.

"We want the kids so kind of see each other and be able to wave and talk to each other from across the table," said McCahill.McCahill and his brother Josh McCahill opened up the restaurant in Chicago's Westside during the summertime as a result of both brothers losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

