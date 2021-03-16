Farmer Ken turns concrete backyard into a 'food forest'

A hillside backyard that was mostly all concrete and cement is now a blossoming garden filled with over 70 plants and fruit trees, many of which are edible, thanks to Ken Sparks." I've been here maybe six years now.

And I just started my company called The Farmer Ken," said Ken Sparks, an East Los Angeles, CA resident.

The Ohio native recently created his business, The Farmer Ken, to focus on gardening consulting.

Sparks said his grandmother taught him how to garden."The grandmother that I learned gardening from passed away last July," said Sparks.

"This actually, I guess, motivated me to garden even more."Sparks used to be a musician and a production coordinator.

But the pandemic forced him to shift ge...