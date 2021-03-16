Girls Leading Girls is empowering young women through soccer

Created in the San Francisco Bay Area, Girls Leading Girls is the first of its kind, a soccer program that focuses on teaching girls life and soccer skills through healthy competition!

In everything that Girls Leading Girls does, they strive to promote the following three core values: empowerment, collaboration, and skill-building.

Girls Leading Girls which received a grant from the Sports 4 Life Initiative, a funding partnership co-founded by the Women's Sports Foundation and espnW.

Since 2014, the Sports4Life initiative has impacted more than 60,000 girls of color through sport.

For more information, visit: girlsleadinggirls.org