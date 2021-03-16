Skip to main content
Girls Leading Girls is empowering young women through soccer

Girls Leading Girls is empowering young women through soccer
Girls Leading Girls is empowering young women through soccer

Created in the San Francisco Bay Area, Girls Leading Girls is the first of its kind, a soccer program that focuses on teaching girls life and soccer skills through healthy competition!

In everything that Girls Leading Girls does, they strive to promote the following three core values: empowerment, collaboration, and skill-building.

Girls Leading Girls which received a grant from the Sports 4 Life Initiative, a funding partnership co-founded by the Women's Sports Foundation and espnW.

Since 2014, the Sports4Life initiative has impacted more than 60,000 girls of color through sport.

For more information, visit: girlsleadinggirls.org

