Woman donates home-cooked meals to local Veterans in need

As soon as you walk into Rena Sylvester’s home, you can see boxes on top of boxes filled with meals on their way to be delivered to Long Island Veterans.

Coming from a military family, Sylvester always gave back to Veterans.

However, during the pandemic, she discovered more Veterans were struggling to find food sources.

That is when she decided to step in and create her organization soon to be non-profit “Cooking for Long Island Veterans”.“When you are going through a hard time the best thing to do is to go out and serve others,” said Sylvester.

“I could not be happier that this is up and running.

I’m so grateful for the volunteers that are helping me and the Veterans that trust me to do this for them.”...