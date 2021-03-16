Family moves from shed to apartment, thanks to 8-year-old son's plant business

Hard work is paying off for 8-year-old Aaron Moreno.

He started his business, Aaron's Garden, earlier this year after his mother lost her job due to the pandemic.

Now, the family of four has saved enough to move from their shed into an apartment.

"I feel happier because we don't have to struggle as much as before," said Moreno.

Moreno started his business in June to help his single mom, Berenice Pacheco, make ends meet.

"I never thought we would accomplish and come this far...we couldn't believe that we got a house," said Pacheco.

"I admire him for everything he has been able to do that I haven't as a mom." The family will remodel the garage of their new home to make space for Aaron's Garden.