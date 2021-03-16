10-year-old launches nail polish business

She's only 10, but Khiley Braxton has already launched her own business and she did it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally, for her tenth birthday we were planning to take a trip," said Khrystle Braxon, Khiley's mom.

"Because of COVID, everything was shut down and so because we couldn't do that, I said, 'Well, how about I take that same money and invest in my child?" Khiley said she wanted to launch a nail polish business, so in June, Sissy B.

Nails was born."My family is very proud of me and what have I achieved since COVID-19," Khiley said.

Sissy B.

Nails is scent-free, toxin-free, and water-based.

The polish comes in 18 different shades, all of which are named by Khiley herself."I knew I didn't...