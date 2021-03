ABC News reporting 4,200 kids in custody, Biden Administration urging migrants to wait

ABC News is reporting that the unaccompanied kids are being housed in tents for up to a week.

Officials say 45 to 50 kids share a space some sleeping on the floor.

Republicans blame the Biden Administration for a mixed message, promoting a more relaxed immigration policy.

But Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is urging people to avoid making the journey up north.