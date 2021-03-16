LA Kings help out with ice hockey mentoring program for girls

The LA Kings are helping a local non-profit mentor young women in underserved communities.

Lameka Bell of the Hawthorne Police Department decided to Google Black professional hockey players one day in 2013 and what she found, or lack thereof, surprised her."When I did that, it was just question marks," Bell said.

"And I was like, 'Well, what is Google broken?

Or what happened?'

That's when Bell decided to start the Power Project, a program to mentor young girls, ages eight to 14, while also introducing them to the sport of ice hockey, a sport that she says is non-traditional to her surrounding community." We contacted everybody in our police department who was familiar with hockey," Bell said.

"And they...