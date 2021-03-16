Skip to main content
102-year-old says secret is kindness!

102-year-old says secret is kindness!
102-year-old says secret is kindness!

A Chicagoan has turned 102 years old, she said her secret is kindness!

Anita Harris has turned 102-years-old and she said her secret to a happy life is being kind to others.

The Chicagoan was born in 1919, a year after the Spanish Flu hit.

She celebrated with loved ones and even got a letter from her alderman.

“It feels wonderful.

I really don’t feel one-hundred, I feel like a young lady,” said Harris.

Harris worked for many years at the Department of Welfare and then worked for the Board of Education for 17 years.

She said she’s most proud of her family.

