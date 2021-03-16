Socially distant Santa Claus has arrived!

Socially distant but with the help of technology, Santa Claus has arrived in Madison, New Jersey.

The decades-long tradition in the town of Madison was kept alive this holiday season through a partnership with the Boxcar app, an integrated commuting company, that has repurposed its software to create a Covid-safe Santa experience.

“This year has been totally different than anything else we’ve done before.

We’ve decided that the best way is to have people make reservations, people wait in their cars, and then they come up and speak to me six feet away,” said Santa Claus.

Through the Boxcar app, families can reserve their time slot, avoid long lines, and most importantly avoid any physical contact with ot...