Teens start landscaping business to raise money for charity

14-year-old, Matthew Sullivan, had three goals in mind: stay busy, make money all while helping others.

In his effort to put his skills to use, Sullivan started his own lawn care business, Leaf-it to-Us, with the help of his friends: Christian VanderGroef, CJ Piccola, and Eric Ottaiano.“You turn on the news and you see all these negative things, so we just wanted to do something positive, and we decided to go local,” said Sullivan.

Last year, the teens donated ten percent of their proceeds to St.

Jude Children's Hospital, but this year, as a result of the pandemic they decided to help out their local food drive, Help Morris Now.