Sweet 16 parade for girl with DiGeorge Syndrome

Jasmine Jefferson was born with a disorder called DiGeorge syndrome that has caused her to be in strict quarantine since March 16th.
She was unable to have a sweet 16, so her mom, with the help of the community, threw her a parade.
