Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Sweet 16 parade for girl with DiGeorge Syndrome

Credit: Localish
Duration: 01:27s 0 shares 1 views
Sweet 16 parade for girl with DiGeorge Syndrome
Sweet 16 parade for girl with DiGeorge Syndrome

Jasmine Jefferson was born with a disorder called DiGeorge syndrome that has caused her to be in strict quarantine since March 16th.

She was unable to have a sweet 16, so her mom, with the help of the community, threw her a parade.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Sweet 16 parade for girl with DiGeorge Syndrome instantly.

You might like