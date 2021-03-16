10-year-old walks to help end Alzheimer’s for his grandfather

Joshua has always been close to his grandfather who he affectionately calls, “Tutu”.

When Joshua was just six years old, his “Tutu” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“They have been together since he was born.

They walk together every day.

They garden together every day, and before, my dad used to tuck him in, now Joshua tucks my dad in”, Joshua’s mother Michelle shares.

As his grandfather’s condition worsened, Joshua knew he had to do something.

And after he saw a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s “commercial, he was inspired.

“He was like; ‘Mom, what is this?’” Michelle reveals, “Let’s do it.

Let’s start a team.”