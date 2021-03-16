16-year-old becomes TikTok tutor to thousands of students

“I have struggled with math as well.

Nobody is perfect when it comes to learning something new.

“ Alexis Loveraz is just 16-years-old, but he’s teaching millions of people using TikTok!

At first, he was just making the videos for fun, but after people started messaging him from all over the U.S., he realized he was providing an important resource where students could learn math.

His videos became even more popular once the pandemic shut down schools, with over 700k followers.

His videos cover topics on everything from SAT prep to algebra and geometry.

For more information, check out his YouTube and TikTok: @alexis_loveraz